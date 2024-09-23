Janet Jackson did not apologize for comments about a false conspiracy theory about Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race — despite what an alleged representative for the singer previously said.

A man named Mo Elmasri, claiming to be Jackson’s former manager, issued an apology on her behalf after the singer questioned whether Harris, 59, was Black in an interview published with The Guardian on Saturday, September 21.

Us Weekly confirmed via Jackson’s reps that Elmasri has never been affiliated with the singer, and that her brother Randy Jackson has long been her manager.

BuzzFeed was first to report the alleged apology, which was credited to Elmasri.

“Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments,” the website published on Sunday, September 22, in part. “She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation.”

The Elmasri apology continued: “Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society.”

Hours later, Jackson’s actual team spoke with Variety and clarified that the apology was “unauthorized.”Variety sources also claimed Elmasri doesn’t have any known association with Jackson. Elmasri is reportedly an Egyptian filmmaker and founder who claims to be a “creative consultant for many global superstars,” the publication added.

Elmasri has since released a statement to Us regarding the situation.

“Recently, I was fired from Janet Jackson’s team following a dispute about her recent statements,” he wrote on Monday, September 23. “While I aimed to help improve her public image and support her fans’ concerns, differences arose between myself, Janet, and Randy Jackson. As I move forward, I want to express my full support for Vice President Kamala Harris and wish her success in the upcoming election.”

The controversy started after The Guardian published Jackson’s interview on Saturday where she regurgitated false claims she’s apparently heard about Harris’ heritage.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson stated. “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

When asked to elaborate on the impending presidential election, Jackson stated that she thinks it’s “going to be mayhem.”

“I think there might be mayhem,” she added. “Either way it goes, but we’ll have to see.”