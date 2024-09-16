Joe and Katherine Jackson’s famous brood extended way beyond the Jackson 5.

While the late Michael Jackson was perhaps the most famous member of the talented family, and his sister Janet a close second, most of their eight siblings worked in music and entertainment since childhood.

Joe and Katherine — who married in 1949 — welcomed their first child, daughter Maureen “Rebbie,” in 1950. By 1961, Joe and Katherine had nine kids and three years later the Jackson 5 was born. Joe formed and managed the group, which consisted of five out of six of his sons. The entire family was also showcased on The Jacksons, a variety show that aired for 12 episodes from 1976 to 1977.

In 1968, after signing with Berry Gordy’s Motown Records, they became a musical sensation, making history as the first-ever group to debut with four consecutive No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including “I Want You Back” and “ABC”. Nearly a decade later, Michael severed ties from the group in favor of a massively successful solo career as the so-called King of Pop. While the Jackson 5 was no more, members of the family continued to live out their lives in the spotlight.

Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of the Jackson family:

Joe and Katherine Jackson

The couple dated for a year before tying the knot in November 1949. A year later, they started to expand their family, welcoming ten kids over 16 years.

Joe famously managed the Jackson 5 until the group’s decline in the 1970s. He died in June 2018 following a cancer battle.

Katherine was granted custody over her late son Michael’s three children following his death in 2009. There have also been various legal disputes over the years regarding Katherine and Michael’s estate

Maureen ‘Rebbie’ Jackson

Born in May 1950, Rebbie is the eldest of the Jackson family children. She’s also a singer, having released four albums over the years; her 1984 hit “Centipede” appeared on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rebbie was married to Nathaniel Brown from 1968 until his death in 2013. They share three kids together: Stacee Brown (1971), Yashi Brown (1977) and Austin Brown (1985).

Sigmund ‘Jackie’ Jackson

Jackie was born in May 1951, making him the eldest son in the Jackson family. He famously had the highest-pitched voice in the Jackson 5, and led some of the group’s songs. Over the year’s he’s also released two albums as a solo singer.

He married the late Enid Spann in 1974 and experienced a rocky relationship, breaking up and reconciling multiple times before their eventual divorce in 1986. They share kids, Siggy (1977) and Brandi (1982). Jackie married Victoria Triggs in 2001 but they divorced by 2007.

He and third wife, Emily Besselin, married in 2012. They share twin boys River and Jaylen (2013).

Toriano ‘Tito’ Jackson

Tito was also a member of the Jackson 5 before going solo and releasing two studio albums. He married Delores “Dee Dee” Martes in 1972 and they welcomed three sons — Taj (1973), Taryll (1975) and TJ (1978). Tito and the late Martes divorced by 1988.

In September 2024, Tito died after suffering a heart attack.

Jermaine Jackson

Just like his brothers before him, Jermaine, born in December 1954, was a member of the Jackson 5. The singer had an extensive solo career, releasing 14 albums over the years. He’s also appeared on various reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Gone Country and Celebrity Wife Swap.

He married Motown president Berry Gordy‘s daughter Hazel Gordy in 1973 and they welcomed three kids together — Jermaine Jr. (1977), Autumn (1978) and Jaimy (1987) — before their divorce in 1988. Jermaine also shares two kids — Jeremy (1986) and Jourdynn (1989) with ex Margaret Maldonado, whom he dated from 1986 until 1993.

He married second wife Alejandra Loaiza in 1995. They welcomed Jaafar (1996) and Jermajesty (2000) prior to their 2003 divorce. Most recently, Jermaine married Halima Rashid in 2004. They divorced in 2016.

La Toya Jackson

La Toya, born in May 1956, gained notoriety via The Jacksons television show and kicked off a solo music career which included 11 studio albums. She also made appearances on various reality shows, including The Masked Singer, Ru-Paul’s Drag Race, The Celebrity Apprentice and Life With La Toya, among others.

She was married to Jack Gordon from 1989 to 1997.

Marlon Jackson

Marlon had a twin, Brandon, who died hours after their March 1957 birth. While Marlon was a member of the Jackson 5, he did not go on to have a long solo career. The singer released only one solo album before stepping out of the spotlight. He now runs the Study Peace Foundation, which was founded in 2015 to promote peace and unity in various communities worldwide.

He married wife Carol Ann Parker in 1975 and they share three kids: Valencia (1976), Brittany (1978) and Marlon Jr. (1981).

Michael Jackson

Undoubtedly the most famous member of the Jackson family, Michael was born in August 1958 and became known as the King of Pop during his career. His landmark 1982 album Thriller has sold an estimated 70 million copies worldwide, making it the bestselling album of all time. He released 10 studio albums throughout his solo career and his legacy is still acknowledged throughout the music industry.

By the early 1990s, Michael’s reputation was marred by controversy and accusations of sexual abuse of minors; he denied the allegations throughout his life. The icon died from a propofol overdose in June 2009 at age 50.

He was married to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 to 1996. Michael moved on with wife Debbie Rowe in 1996, with whom he shares kids Prince (1996) and Paris (1998). He and Rowe divorced in 2000. Michael also welcomed son Bigi via surrogate in 2002.

Steven ‘Randy’ Jackson

Randy was born in October 1961 and because of his age, was not an original member of the Jackson 5. He did, however, release one studio album in 1989 under the moniker Randy and the Gypsys.

Randy and ex-girlfriend Alejandra Oaziaza share two kids, Genevieve (1989) and Steven Jr. (1992). Randy married Eliza Shaffy in 1989 and they share one daughter, Stevanna (1990). The former couple divorced in 1992.

Janet Jackson

With fame and success that nearly rivaled her brother, Janet, born in May 1966, became a music icon in her own right. She’s released 11 albums over the years and was an actress appearing in various TV shows and movies, including Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, Fame, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Why Did I Get Married? and more.

She married singer James DeBarge in 1984, and their marriage was annulled the following year. She married René Elizondo Jr. in 1991, and their relationship was kept a secret until news of their annulment went public in 2003.

Janet married Wissam Al Mana in 2012, welcoming their son Eissa Al Mana (2017) at age 50. They separated in 2017.