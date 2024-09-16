Tito Jackson, an original member of The Jackson 5 and the late Michael Jackson‘s brother, has died at 70, per multiple reports.

Jackson died Sunday, September 15, from a suspected heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, the Jacksons’ former family manager, Steve Manning, told Entertainment Tonight. People confirmed Jackson’s death with his nephew, Siggy Jackson.

Jackson’s sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, best known as the pop group 3T, shared the news of their father’s death via Instagram early Monday, September 16.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” the trio wrote alongside a series of photos spanning their father’s life. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops,” Jackson’s sons continued.

Before his death, Tito had been touring with his brothers Marlon and Jackie as The Jacksons. The trio performed a gig as recently as September 8 at Walton-on-Thames, England, at the Boogietown festival. They also performed on August 31 at the Fool in Love Festival at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A founding member of The Jackson 5, Jackson was propelled to fame alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died in 2009. (Randy Jackson replaced Jermaine in 1976.) Together, they had a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s including, “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “I’ll Be There” and “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).”

The Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

As well as his three sons and grandchildren, Jackson is survived by his mom, Katherine, and his siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy and Janet Jackson. (Jackson family patriarch, Joe, died in June 2018. Jackson’s ex-wife, Delores “Dee Dee” Martes, died in 1994.)

Just days before his death, Jackson had honored his late brother, Michael, via an Instagram post while in Munich, Germany, for a performance.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he captioned a photo of a memorial dedicated to the late “Thriller” singer shared on Wednesday, September 11. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”