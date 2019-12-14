Love is in the air! Janet Montgomery revealed she married her fiancé, Joe Fox, in a wedding ceremony in Jamaica last month.

“On the 29th of November 2019 I made an honest man of my best friend and the love of my life,” the New Amsterdam star, 34, captioned a photo with Fox, 35, and their 9-month-old daughter, Sunday Juno Fox, via Instagram on Friday, December 13.

Montgomery added, “This was one of the greatest days of my life. Thank you to everyone who helped make it perfect and intimate, but mostly thank you to Sunday for wearing this headband and leaving it on for at least a couple of photos. #myfamily #wedding #jamaica #hermosacove.”

In the photos, the actress wears an off-the-shoulder wedding gown by Sophie et voilà, her daughter is dressed in a lacy white dress, while her new husband dons a white shirt that he wore unbuttoned. She joked in a photo with her toddler that she was upstaged by her daughter on her wedding day.

The English actress, who plays Dr. Lauren Bloom on the NBC drama, and Fox began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in March. Montgomery revealed she and the copywriter had made another big commitment together in November 2018. She posted photos of their matching fox tattoos — a nod to the copywriter’s last name — on Instagram along with two fox emojis. The photo showed a peek of her growing baby bump.

Montgomery detailed the difficult birth of her daughter, who was born in New York City, in an Instagram post on March 4.

“We were discharged from [the] hospital today and I want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors at New York Presbyterian Labor and Delivery,” she captioned a photo of herself holding Sunday and a solo selfie. “We went in Thursday evening when my contractions started and after a grueling 22 hours of laboring, me and baby both got sick. My incredible doctors called that our beautiful baby girl was in distress and I had contracted a uterus infection.”

In addition to New Amsterdam, Montgomery’s TV credits include a recurring role on season 1 of This Is Us and a starring role on the since-canceled supernatural series Salem.