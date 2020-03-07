Jared Leto Recalls the Day He ‘Nearly Died’ While Rock Climbing

Brush with death. Jared Leto was grateful to see another day after falling during a recent rock climb.

The Suicide Squad actor, 48, opened up about his near-fatal fall, which occurred at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, in a series of tweets on Friday, March 6.

“Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself climbing and a up-close look at the frayed climbing rope. “Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below.”

He went on to describe the near-death experience as “strange” and “melancholy,” noting that the moment was “less fear, more matter of fact.”

“The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…” he continued.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor shared a video clip of the moments following the scary fall.

“Holy f–king s–t!” he says in the clip while catching his breath.

“Holy f–k. It was fraying right at the point,” he continues, pointing upwards at the rope.

Leto has previously opened up about his love of rock climbing and unlikely friendship with professional climber Alex Honnold, who was with him during his most recent fall. The two pals started climbing in 2015 after working together on The Great Wide Open, a series of five short films about national parks and people exploring them, according to a February 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were just so psyched,” Honnold, 34, told the publication about their first climb together at the Matthes Crest, northeast of Yosemite Valley, California.

“There was one part where I grabbed on the end of a rope during one really slabby section,” Leto recalled about the moment.

“I’m getting my ass kicked,” the actor said about his budding climbing hobby. “Which is great.”