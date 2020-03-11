Jasmine Tookes Rocked a Tan Ensemble for Brunch in Beverly Hills

Celebs were out and about this week, from Jasmine Tookes wearing a chic outfit to brunch at Ladureé in Beverly Hills, to Sean Penn and girlfriend Leila George hosting an event to support the animals and areas affected by the Australian wildfires, to Maria Menounos celebrating the L.A. premiere of Bloodshot. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jasmine Tookes wore a fashionable tan look to celebrate her campaign as the face of the luxury bag brand, Senreve, at Ladurée in Beverly Hills.

— Maria Menounos enjoyed speciality Casamigos cocktails at the afterparty for Bloodshot at the STK W Hotel in L.A.

— Morgan Stewart celebrated the Schutz pop-uo store at The Grove in L.A. where guests enjoyed hair touch ups by Kova Hair Salon.

— Sean Penn and girlfriend Leila George hosted the Meet Me in Australia event at the Los Angeles Zoo, where guests enjoyed Casamigos cocktails, to support the animals and areas affected by the Australian wildfires.

— Esthetician Veronica Barton Schwartz celebrated the launch of luxury CBD skincare brand American Vanity at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

— Gabrielle Union shared a photo wearing her Phenomenally Black hoodie by Phenomenal Woman, a women’s rights organization founded by Meena Harris that brings awareness to social causes.

— Rainey Qualley rocked a head-to-toe Gucci look to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new Gucci Mascara L’Obscur at the Gucci Beauty Network Studios in L.A.

— Multiplatinum indie pop trio AJR released their new single, “BANG!” and announced a 20-city -headlining summer amphitheater tour, which will be green as they help fight climate change.

— NBC California Live hosts and correspondents celebrated the show’s first birthday on the NBCUniversal lot with Sisanie, Kim Caldwell-Harvey and Lawrence Zarian.

— Tommy Dorfman celebrated FILA’s Spring Summer 20 launch at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.



— Alana Hadid attended an intimate event hosted by PicsArt at the AllBright in West Hollywood to celebrate the power of creative females in the spirit of International Women’s Day.

— Violet Grey will be offering 20% off select brands on Thursday, March 12, where customers can enter the promo code SPRINGCLEANING at checkout to receive the discount.