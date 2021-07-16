A new side of the story. Jason Alexander, who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in January 2004, claims that he didn’t want their relationship to end — and that her team put a stop to it.

On the Tuesday, July 13, episode of the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast, Alexander, 39, alleged that the singer’s team made him sign documents that would end the marriage but allow him to pursue his relationship with Spears, also 39, in the future.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he claimed, adding that he stayed in touch with the “Lucky” songstress after their marriage was dissolved.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise,” he continued. “I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage … in the future if we felt the same way.”

During the podcast, Alexander claimed that after one month, Spears’ phone number stopped working. “Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, ‘Beep, beep, beep [imitating a disconnected sound],'” he said. “I’m like, ‘F—k, they got me! Motherf–ker!’ So, that was it.”

Last year, Alexander told Us Weekly that he and the Grammy winner have stayed in touch since their annulment.

“We stay in contact pretty regularly in the last few months,” he said in August 2020, while attending a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles. “Last night via text message [was] probably the last time.”

At the same event, Alexander explained why he had chosen to attend the protest against Spears’ conservatorship.

“I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney,” he said at the time. “This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it. I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on.”

As fans know, Spears is still under the conservatorship nearly a year later. She gave an explosive testimony in June, during which she said she wanted to sue her family. On Wednesday, July 14, a judge granted her the right to hire her own attorney. It marked the first time she was able to choose her own legal representation since the conservatorship began in 2008.