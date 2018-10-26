Whatcha say about that? Jason Derulo gave his fans in Prague quite a treat by performing from a balcony.

Derulo’s show in the capital city on Thursday, October 25, was canceled at last minute due to safety concerns, but that didn’t stop the “Trumpets” crooner from performing for his loyal following.

The singer, 29, took to Instagram on Friday, October 26, to share clips from the show and express his gratitude to those who stayed.

“This is such a moment for me. I’m so grateful. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he said from up above. “We gonna sing that negativity away right here, right now.”

Derulo, who is currently on his 2 Sides World Tour, captioned the post: “The venue was declared unsafe last night so I performed outside on the balcony. Tho we’ll reschedule a proper date I couldn’t leave my family empty handed. The love and fellowship we shared last night will be forever tattooed on my heart.”

The “Talk Dirty” songster also posted a video of himself and his manager discussing the possibility of an unofficial performance. “I mean, they been outside since 7 this morning, all day long bro,” he explains. “I’mma go outside. Give me a megaphone or something.”

After the show, the “In My Head” crooner dished on the experience in another Instagram video, saying that he felt “a genuine level of love” between himself and his fans.

According to TMZ, the concert venue is now planning on taking legal action following Derulo’s cancelation.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!