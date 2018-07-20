Jason Mraz did not hold back when discussing his sexuality. The singer recently revealed that he had relationships with men in the past, even while he was seeing his now-wife, Christina Carano.

The 41-year-old made headlines last month after writing the line “I am bi your side” in a love poem to the LGBTQ community published on Billboard in honor of gay pride month.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” he told the outlet about his poem on Thursday, July 19. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’”

He added: “And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

Mraz and Carano tied the knot in October 2015 after four years of dating in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Virginia. The songwriter announced the news on Instagram at the time, gushing that he was “the luckiest man in the world.”

The Waitress star told The Osider magazine back in 2011 that the couple had “an instant connection” when they met through mutual years.

“I felt an instant connection to her and have admired her integrity and practices since day one,” he told the magazine at the time. “She is whole-hearted in every action, is extremely generous, completely drama-free, and has the most intuitive-genius-mind in the kitchen. Not to mention her smile absolutely melts me.”

Mraz was previously engaged to singer Tristan Prettyman in December. They called off their wedding six months later.

