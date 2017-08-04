Jax Taylor is not happy with Derick Dillard. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Twitter to slam Jill Duggar after her husband posted a transphobic tweet about Jazz Jennings.

Responding to one of Duggar’s 2014 tweets, in which she called Dillard, 28, “the most awesome guy in the world” and showed off her engagement ring, Taylor, 38, wrote, “Sweetie I wouldn’t brag about that speck of dust on your finger. You married a delusional piece of s–t.”

The Bravo star then suggested that Dillard is “probably hiding” that he’s gay, adding an emoji of two men holding hands.

Dillard came under fire after he tweeted “‘Transgender’ is a myth” on Wednesday, August 2, in response to TLC’s promo for Jennings’ reality series, I Am Jazz. “Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” he added, much to the dismay of his followers.

The reality star — who shares sons Israel, 2, and Samuel, 3 weeks, with Duggar, 26 — later tweeted, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” One fan promptly called out Dillard for using the wrong pronoun to describe Jennings, 16, who identifies as a girl.

Dillard has yet to delete his controversial tweet. In a statement to Us Weekly, TLC said his post “does not represent the views” of the network.

