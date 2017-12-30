Jax Taylor is thanking fans — and friends — for their support following the death of his father, Ronald Cauchi.

As previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules star announced on Twitter on Thursday, December 28, that his father had died after battling stage IV cancer: “My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad.”

Following an outpouring of love and prayers, the reality star took to Twitter on Friday, December 29, to write, “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages, I haven’t had any strength to respond or breathe for that matter, I just want you all to know Brittany [Cartwright] has been reading them to me.”

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages, I haven’t had any strength to respond or breathe for that matter, I just want you all to know Brittany has been reading them to me. ✝️😔 — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

He also penned a sweet message to his best friends and costars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. After retweeting a post written by Schwartz that read, “Let’s flood @mrjaxtaylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend,” Taylor wrote, “That’s why @twschwa and @TomSandoval1 are my best friends they remind me of my father with thoughtful acts of kindness.. thanks guys I love you.”

That’s why @twschwa and @TomSandoval1 are my best friends they remind me of my father with thoughtful acts of kindness.. thanks guys I love you. ✝️😔 https://t.co/6J2RTRFx4b — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

Schwartz isn’t the only costar to publicly send his support. Kristen Doute tweeted, “I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose a parent. Please keep Jax and his family in your prayers.” Ariana Madix wrote, “If you can, please send Jax some love today” while also tweeting to him, “we are here for you.” Peter Madrigal wrote, “I’m so sorry brother.”

Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, also tweeted, “I’m so sorry @mrjaxtaylor. Your dad was such a wonderful man. And I feel honored to have known him. Thinking of your family.”

The Bravo personality, 38, first revealed earlier this month that his dad had been battling cancer. “Yes cancer f–king sucks, watching my father go through this is killing me.. prayers to all the families that have to deal with this awful disease,” he tweeted on December 4. “I don’t wish this disease on my worst enemy. #f–kcancer watching your loved ones battle while I sit and watch is the worst feeling.”

He later told Us Weekly that his Christmas wish was for his dad to be cancer-free: “What do I want for Christmas this year? I want cancer to be out of my father’s body. If I can ask for anything right now, I just want my dad to be better.”

On Friday, Taylor shared a tribute to his father on Instagram alongside a sweet shot of his father smiling with his arms crossed, writing, “My dad loved his family more than anything in the world he was the ‘perfect father’ and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad way too soon but I have to hope and pray that god has a bigger plan for him. … thank you dad, thank you for giving me everything I needed in life with out a question.”

