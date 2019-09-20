



Wedding bells are ringing! Jay Baruchel announced that he and his fiancée, Rebecca-Jo Dunham, are prepping to get married in Portugal over the weekend.

“Today, Random Acts of Violence gets it’s world premiere @fantasticfest and I couldn’t be prouder. I am not there in person because I am in Portugal, about to get married. Literally the only thing that could keep me from being there. I love this film and really hope you do too,” the Canadian actor, 37, tweeted on Friday, September 20.

Dunham posted a pic of herself in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, September 19, with a caption loaded with mixed emotions.

“Between my mom having to go to the hospital and be on bed rest, our collective lack of sleep and skin that’s now covered in mosquito bites, we are all ready to leave Lisbon,” she wrote. “We have had the best time with one of my families and are feeling very grateful for all the memories, good and bad.”

She added: “Despite the hiccups we are so so so so so so thrilled to get married this weekend (send us all your positive vibes to stop the forecasted rain🌧) marrying my ride or die!”

The Knocked Up star proposed to the Montreal-based model in May 2018. The couple shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

“Love of my life,” Baruchel captioned a selfie of the pair with heart and ring emojis at the time.

Dunham also posted a photo of the This Is the End star holding her hand, which was adorned with the engagement ring.

Previously, Baruchel was engaged to actress Alison Pill from December 2010 to February 2013. The former couple met on the set of the comedy film Goon.

While they had plans to marry in Quebec in September 2012, Baruchel told Victoria’s Times Colonist their schedules were too hectic to plan a ceremony.

“Unfortunately, we’re two busy people who are intrinsically lazy,” he said at the time. “So in our free time, the last thing we want to do is book flights and organize hotel rooms for people. But it’ll happen at some point.”

A source told Us Weekly in March 2013 that Baruchel and Pill’s relationship ran its course because it was long-distance. At the time, Pill was filming for the TV series The Newsroom in Hollywood, while Baruchel’s home base was in Canada.

“Working and living in Canada is something that [Baruchel] is very passionate about. He wanted her up there more often, but she really likes Newsroom and the opportunities that are there for her,” the insider said. “They were doing the long distance [thing] a lot.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!