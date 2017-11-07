Speaking out. Jay-Z posted a rare statement to his Facebook page on Monday, November 6, slamming Meek Mill’s prison sentence.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” he wrote. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

The post came after it was announced on Monday, November 6, that the 30-year-old rapper was condemned to two to four years in prison for violating probation twice in a 2008 drug dealing and gun possession case.

The Associated Press reports that Philadelphia based judge, Judge Genece Brinkley, cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel. The judge added that she’s been trying to help the musician for about a decade but he just does whatever he wants.

According to Philly.com, she said: “I gave you break after break and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court.”

“I’m human. I’m not perfect,” Mill reportedly told Brinkley. “I’m asking for mercy. You gave me the ladder to do what I have to do to prevail in my struggle. I made it this far, I can’t really go back and start over,” he said, insisting that the violations were mistakes.

The judge was unaffected by his plea and ordered him to be taken into custody.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!