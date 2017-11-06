Rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation on Monday, November 6.

A Philadelphia judge sentenced the 30-year-old (real name: Robert Rihmeek Williams) to a stint in state prison for violating probation twice in a 2008 drug dealing and gun possession case.

The Associated Press reports that Judge Genece Brinkley cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel. The judge added that she’s been trying to help the musician for about a decade but he just does whatever he wants.

“I gave you break after break and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court,” she said, according to Philly.com.

Mill reportedly addressed the judge for 40 minutes, insisting the violations were mistakes.

“I’m human. I’m not perfect,” he told Brinkley. “I’m asking for mercy. You gave me the ladder to do what I have to do to prevail in my struggle. I made it this far, I can’t really go back and start over.”

She was unmoved by his plea and ordered him to be taken into custody.

It’s not the first time Mill has had his probation revoked. In 2014, he was sentenced to three to six months in jail after violating his probation, and in February last year he was found guilty of a parole violation and was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and an additional six years of probation.

There were also positive tests for narcotics numerous times, according to CBS Philadelphia, but prosecutors noted on Monday that he’s been off drugs since January.

In March this year, Nicki Minaj‘s ex was arrested at an airport in St. Louis, Missouri, for assaulting two pedestrians. He was also arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in August after driving a motorcycle recklessly through the streets of NYC.

Mill’s lawyer said he plans to appeal the sentence.

