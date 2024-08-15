Jay-Z’s legendary 40/40 Club is readying itself for a rebirth.

As the club prepares for a pop-up reimagining at Fanatics Fest in New York City this weekend, Jay-Z and his team have their sights set on opening doors to a full-time location next year.

“It’s always been the plan to open a new spot,” 40/40 Club vice president of operations Sheldon Robinson exclusively told Us Weekly. “Finding the right location that makes sense to the brand is key, and that takes some time. We’ve narrowed it down to our last few choices and now we’re in the negotiation phase.”

Robinson added, “Hopefully by the end of this year we’ll have a lease signed and we can break ground. The idea is that we’ll have a club in 2025.”

The new club, which will be located somewhere in New York City, has been a passion project for Jay-Z after the original Manhattan location closed in August 2023 following 20 years of operation.

“Jay definitely wants to keep it as part of his legacy,” Robinson said, confirming that the rapper has been “very involved” in the process. Robinson revealed Jay-Z has “been at site locations and in meetings” as the vision for the future takes place.

Calling Jay-Z “one of the smartest people I’ve ever worked for,” Robinson marveled at his ability to constantly turn his business ideas into reality.

“It just shows, whether it’s a young entrepreneur or just people that work around him, that when you envision something or dream something, you can make it happen,” Robinson said. “He’s a living testament to that.”

Before the 40/40 Club officially returns, a nostalgic reimagining of the venue is opening in collaboration with Fanatics Sportsbook at Fanatics Fest NYC starting Friday, August 16, at the Javits Center.

The exclusive lounge will be open to an invite-only list of notable athletes, celebrities and Fanatics Sportsbook VIP customers attending Fanatics Fest and will feature signature details like framed jerseys from the club archive, grand chandeliers, stadium seating, plus premium drink options and food inspired by the original 40/40 Club menu.

Expected guests include Ben Stiller, Derek Jeter, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Garnett, Mike Tyson, Quavo, Rob Gronkowski, Spike Lee, Tom Brady and, of course, Jay-Z himself.

Robinson said, “Being able to throw some gas on the flames and spark it back up is something we’re excited to do,” hinting that the experience will be like “walking back in time.”

“You’re going to feel like you’re walking into the club, a renewed version of it” he explained. “Similar feel, similar texture. Seeing the cool jerseys walking down our Hall of Fame wall like we had on the second floor. Seeing the champagne tower above the main bar. The gigantic screens, as well. We’ll have all the same touches that people grew used to in the old club.”

Robinson continued, “It is all the reasons that Jay[-Z] and his partners originally opened the club. They wanted to create an environment where guests have this sense of luxury, good service, good food, while watching their favorite sports team play, and also listening to their favorite artists. It’s combining sports and music… and we’re gonna remain consistent.”

The 40/40 Club exclusive lounge experience takes place from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18, at Fanatics Fest NYC.