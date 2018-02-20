Talk about splurging! Jay-Z spent President’s Day weekend in a big way — reportedly spending thousands at New York City’s finest bars and restaurants.

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old rapper dropped more than $110,000 on Sunday, February 18, to celebrate the birthday of his close friend Juan “OG” Perez, who is also president of his company Roc Nation Sports.

At the first stop, Zuma in Midtown, the New York native treated OG and a group of Roc Nation executives to dinner, which totaled a tab of $13,000, the outlet reports.

And that was just the beginning. The group — which included Jay’s cousin Emory Jones and OG’s wife and Roc Nation’s chief operating officer Desiree Perez — then made their way uptown to Made in Mexico where the “Empire State of Mind” singer dropped more than $9,000 on drinks that included Jay’s own D’Ussé cognac.

Though many of the friends had tapped out and they were down to only six people, the group headed to Playroom for their third stop. At the nightclub, they ordered — and paid full price for — 40 bottles of the Champagne owned by Jay called Ace of Spades. According to the outlet, Jay was spotted sharing the wealth and handing bottles out to other tables in the club.

The lucky server who garnered a massive $11,000 tip at Playroom posted a picture of Jay’s check, which totaled $91,135, on Snapchat.

Meanwhile, the 4:44 artist’s wife, Beyonce, and their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, enjoyed the NBA All-Star game at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo sat courtside and snapped adorable selfies while they took in the action.

