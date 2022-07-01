A heartbreaking discovery. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson‘s cause of death has been revealed less than two weeks after authorities found him unresponsive.

The 26-year-old football player’s death was the result of “the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” a spokesperson for the Baltimore Medical Examiner said in a statement, per E! News. Ferguson’s death has been ruled accidental.

Authorities responded to a call in Northern Baltimore at 11:25 p.m. on June 21 and upon arrival, they found the Louisiana native unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene despite receiving treatment from the medics present.

His death was a shock to NFL fans and his teammates, who expressed their “heartfelt condolences” to his loved ones. “We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement at the time. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, also shared a statement of grief following his passing. “He was a wonderful young man full of love and life,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

The athlete’s death one week after he attended a Ravens’ training camp. He was preparing for his fourth season with the team.

“The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer,” Ferguson’s fellow linebacker, Patrick Queen, wrote about his late teammate via Twitter. “Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro.”

The Louisiana Tech alum was father to son Jyce, 4, and daughter Jrea, 3, whom he shared with his fiancée. “My best friend, my boy, my first born, my only son, the one who will be the future Sack Daddy turned 3 years old on this date and we gone party!!!!!” Ferguson wrote via Instagram in November 2019, alongside a video of his son blowing out the candles on his birthday cake. “Happy birthday Jyce O’Neal Ferguson Mama and daddy love you so much and we are greatful [sic] for u.”

That same month, Ferguson told the Penn-Live Patriot News that his children were his motivation on the field. “When I’m off the field, I’m just really, really calm, because I don’t see no reason to be riled up all the time,” he said at the time. “On the field, I got people I can’t let down. That’s how I work. That’s how I eat. And I’ve got my kids now, so I’m not going to let nothing stop me from eating.”

