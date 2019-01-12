Sharing his feelings. Jeff Bezos opened up about his love for Lauren Sánchez amid the pair’s affair in newly revealed text messages.

“Lauren, I’m in love with you. Deep,” the Amazon CEO, 55, wrote on September 11, according to the National Enquirer. “I know it sounds strange, but even little things like you suggesting I ask for extra training from Bell make my love for you expand and grow.”

He added: “I am so full of love for you. My heart is growing just so it can have room for you. It’s bigger than it’s ever been and still swelling. … Your energy and ideas and competence and spirit turn me on. You make me better. You’re meant for me. I know it more clearly than I’ve ever known anything.”

In another exchange, the billionaire businessman told Sánchez, 49, a story his now-estranged wife, MacKenzie Bezos, shared with him. “MacKenzie dreamt I redecorated the bedroom. I kept doing it and it got weirder and weirder and weirder. Until I was sewing stuffed turtles into the comforter,” he texted in September 2018. “Wife said: ‘That’s not hard to interpret.’” Dreaming about turtles is associated with slow progress in one’s life and a closed personality.

The Enquirer broke the news of the affair on Wednesday, January 9. The magazine claimed the duo have been seeing each other for eight months, though their respective spouses only found out about the dalliance in the fall. Sánchez is married to Patrick Whitesell, whom Jeff collaborated with on the Oscar-nominated 2016 film Manchester by the Sea.

“In the past year or two, it has gotten worse and they’ve been up and down,” a source told Us Weekly of the former Extra host and the talent agent’s 13-year marriage. “Patrick is so committed to his work and Lauren hasn’t seemed committed to their relationship.” Sánchez is the mother of a son and a daughter with Whitesell, 53, and a 17-year-son with ex Tony Gonzalez.

Jeff and MacKenzie, 48, who share three sons and a daughter, announced their plans to divorce on Wednesday after 25 years of marriage. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” a joint statement released on Twitter read. “We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

