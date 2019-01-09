Better apart? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced his plans to divorce wife MacKenzie Bezos following a trial separation.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the businessman, 54, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, January 9. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

The joint statement continued: “We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 1993, share four children: three sons and a daughter.

Jeff is the world’s richest person, beating out Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg with his $137 billion net worth, according to Forbes. His fortune fluctuates from $120 billion to $160 billion due to the stock market.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the Amazon founder and the novelist, 48, will be ordered to split their assets 50/50 should a prenuptial agreement not be in place. The estranged couple live in Washington, which abides by a community property standard.

Jeff and MacKenzie announced plans in September 2018 to create a $2 billion charitable initiative called Bezos One Day Fund that would provide support to homeless families and create preschools.

