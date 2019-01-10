Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was seen wearing his wedding ring at a Golden Globes party on Sunday, January 6, alongside his reported mistress Lauren Sanchez just days before he announced his split from wife MacKenzie.

A photo taken by The New York Times showed Bezos, 54, wearing a tuxedo and holding a drink in his left hand as he stood beside the former TV host, 49, at Amazon’s afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The National Enquirer reported on Wednesday, January 9, that the billionaire businessman and Sanchez, who is married to his friend Patrick Whitesell, have been seeing each other for eight months.

The outlet, which has obtained photos of the pair as they enjoyed trysts across five stares, claims that Bezos and Sanchez’s respective spouses were recently made aware of the relationship.

Bezos — who Forbes named the richest man in modern history after his net worth increased to $150 billion in 2018 — and his wife announced their split on Wednesday in a joint statement.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the statement, which was shared on Twitter, read. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” the joint statement concluded. “Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

