All the love! Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently added two special animals — a donkey named Jack and an emu named Diane — to his family’s growing farm.

The Walking Dead actor, 52, heard about the animals on social media in November and quickly reached out to see if he could do anything to help. Jack and Diane were inseparable after falling in love on a South Carolina farm and ended up at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue together after they were abandoned by their original owners.

“Hey there… read the story… if you are looking for a forever home for jack and diane? Happy to take them, and keep them together at our farm,” Morgan tweeted at the time. “They would be a welcome addition to our menagerie of happy creatures. Xojd”

The rescue center eventually got in contact with the Grey’s Anatomy alum and they diligently worked to get the animals to his New York State farm, which he shares with wife Hilarie Burton.

“It was clear he is an animal lover and his farm was fabulous,” Jennifer Gordon, founder of the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “I am embarrassed to say I had to ask who that was. I don’t really watch a lot of television. I definitely knew who he was when I saw the picture. I have seen episodes of The Walking Dead.”

The Walkaway Joe star updated fans on Jack and Diane’s status shortly after they arrived to his farm. “A quick update to those interested… J&D made it HOME. They spent the day exploring new digs… and I just tucked them in to bed with some berries for Diane, apple for Jack,” he tweeted. “Family is in love with its newest members. Thanks to @waterfowlrescue the world needs more of you. Xojd”

“Gonna give them a little time to settle in… both from drive and I’m sure… just… a hard life so far,” JDM continued. “That all changes forever today. They are home. Once they feeling secure and cool, I’ll be posting pics… I know you all are excited! We are too!”

Morgan told a fan that his already-existing donkeys Paxton and Princess had not yet met their new brother and sister, but they were “real curious” about each other.

“Not met yet… they were talkin to eachother [sic] though!” he said on Twitter. “Whole farm real curious about newest family members! Paxton and princess were bellowing their greetings from pretty far away!”

Jack and Diane are so attached that they “started crying” and “got frantic” when rescuers tried to separate them for transport in the past.

“One last story about J&D. When they got here today… in a 3 or 4 stall trailer… Diane had crawled underneath the door separating them and rode for god knows how many hours, laying beneath/between Jacks legs,” he added on Twitter. “Made me smile big. Love is an amazing thing. Goodnight.”

