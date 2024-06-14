Jelly Roll is ecstatic he got to hang out with Sylvester Stallone on the Tulsa King set.

“I can’t believe this happened,” Jelly Roll, 39, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 13, reposting a video Stallone, 77, shared on the social media platform that same day.

In the video, the singer and Rocky star could be seen chatting it up among crew members on the set of the Paramount series.

“I got my fourth No. 1 today, Sly,” Jelly Roll said of his “Halfway to Hell” song, which just topped Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. “I got my fourth No. 1 on the radio this morning.”

Stallone replied with: “Fourth No. 1, unbelievable” while holding up four fingers.

“I woke up on a bus in your parking lot with my fourth No. 1,” Jelly Rolle said with a smile. “What a f—ing week.

Stallone showed his support by captioning the post with a sweet message. “Looks like the fantastic singer @jellyroll615 just rolled onto the Tulsa King set! #KeepPunching 🥊 #TulsaKing,” he wrote.

“Halfway to Hell” comes from Jelly Roll’s Whitsitt Chapel album, his first country music project released in June 2023, featuring collaborations with Struggle Jennings, Yelawolf, Lainey Wilson and Brantley Gilbert.

Jelly Roll’s other tracks to reach number on Country Airplay include “Save Me,” “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio,” Jelly Roll said of his recent success, per Music Row. “It’s a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I’ve never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible. I’m ready to share more music soon…very soon.”

On Wednesday, June 12, the musician released “I Am Not Okay” and will embark on his Beautifully Broken Tour this August.

In November 2022, Tulsa King premiered on Paramount+ with Stallone in the leading role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mobster released from prison and sent to Oklahoma by his crime family’s boss.

During production, the legendary actor faced accusations of verbal abuse from an Atlanta-based casting company.

Stallone allegedly called background actors “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with cane.”

Tasha Walker-Carroll of The Walker Talent Management Group, however, told Us Weekly in April that she didn’t believe the accusations.

“I’ve heard so much from different people about their time on set,” she told Us at the time. “At no time on set was my talent made to feel belittled and she [actress Lisa Hopkins] did not hear any profanity from any main cast or crew. She was treated very well by the crew.”