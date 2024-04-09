Sylvester Stallone might be in some hot water on the Tulsa King set one week after starting to film season 2.

An Atlanta-based casting company has parted ways with the Paramount+ series after Stallone, 77, and an unnamed director allegedly made fun of background actors on the show, calling some “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with cane.” One actor claimed that the latter of the three insults “hurt his soul.”

It was also alleged that Stallone asked production to bring in “pretty young girls to be around me” on set. (Us Weekly has reached out to Stallone’s team for comment.)

The allegations originated in a private Facebook group titled “Backgrounders – stories from set,” according to a report from Deadline on Monday, April 8. The group includes background actors based in Atlanta who discuss “particulars about difficulties” on various sets. (A screenshot of the Tulsa King accusations has since been shared via X.)

Related: A Guide to Every Non-'Yellowstone' Show in the Taylor Sheridan Universe As the man behind Yellowstone and its myriad spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan is one of the most important people at Paramount Network — but the Yellowstone universe is only one part of his empire. While other super-producers — Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, for example — enlist other writers and directors to work on projects bearing […]

“Due to the pandemic certain issues have arisen and have complicated our situation and we have to work together to resolve those problems,” the Facebook group’s description reads. “This is a place to further this agenda.”

The Catrett-Locke Casting company shared that they parted ways with Tulsa King in a statement posted via their Facebook page on Sunday, April 7.

“We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King,” the post read. “We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support.”

Stallone announced his return to filming Tulsa King with a TikTok video shared via the show’s official account earlier this month.

“You have no idea what’s coming. Trust me,” Stallone could be heard saying in the clip. The video’s caption read: “Production for #TulsaKing Season 2 starts today – you have no idea what’s coming.”

Tulsa King premiered on Paramount+ in November 2022 with Stallone starring as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mobster released from prison and exiled to Oklahoma by the boss of his crime family. Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Domenick Lombardozzi and Vincent Piazza also star.

Ahead of the alleged casting drama, it was announced that Frank Grillo would be joining the show’s second season as Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster.