As the man behind Yellowstone and its myriad spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan is one of the most important people at Paramount Network — but the Yellowstone universe is only one part of his empire.

While other super-producers — Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, for example — enlist other writers and directors to work on projects bearing their names, Sheridan is much more of a lone wolf. “The plan was I would Greg Berlanti it,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, referring to the producer behind The CW’s Arrowverse. “I would write, cast and direct the pilots, and then we would bring in someone as a showrunner to run a writers room and I could check in and guide them.”

It hasn’t exactly played out like that, though. Terrence Winter, who served as the showrunner for season 1 of Tulsa King, stepped down in February 2023 amid reports of creative differences with Sheridan. Sheridan didn’t take over the gig, but he told THR that he he’s not interested in “compromising” even when he’s only in the executive producer role.

“When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period,” he explained. “If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does — or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising.”

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to all the Sheridan shows that don’t connect to Yellowstone: