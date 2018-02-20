Jenelle Evans has come clean about using drugs while pregnant with her daughter, Ensley.

“I’m not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, admitted during a recent interview on Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast. “Ensley did not test positive. I did.”

Evans said the chemical compound found in cannabis was discovered in her system while she was in the hospital in January 2017, shortly after she gave birth to her baby girl, now 12 months. Child Protective Services intervened and asked the MTV personality if she smoked during her pregnancy.

“I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days,’” she recalled explaining to the agency. “I said, ‘I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every five minutes. I can’t eat.’ And they said, ‘OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge. We are writing down your information.’”

When Evans and her husband, David Eason, returned home with Ensley, CPS carried out a wellness check and eventually closed the case. “They came and did a checkup, and everything [was] fine,” she said.

But according to the reality star, she is no stranger to CPS wellness checks. “CPS has been [to my house], like, 30 times, not just for that, but for haters online saying that I abuse my kids,” she said. “So they came and checked up on that.”

Evans (who is also the mother of sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3) has been open through the years about her past with drugs, including her near-fatal heroin overdose in 2012. “I was afraid to speak out and tell people that I was on drugs,” she recalled in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in July 2017. “People were accusing me of it, but I just thought, ‘Oh, they don’t know me. I have it figure out.’ I was in denial.”

