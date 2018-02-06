Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum lead very busy lives. In addition to raising 4-year-old daughter Everly, the couple of more than a decade work hard to maintain their successful careers. But there’s one thing they don’t always have time to squeeze into their calendars: sex.

“We have not yet scheduled sex, but we do schedule time together, so maybe that is sort of scheduling sex,” the Supergirl alum, 37, said in her March 2018 cover story for Health magazine. “We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that — it might actually be a good idea.”

That said, the Tatums are going strong — but don’t call their marriage perfect. “When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” Jenna told the publication.

“I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together,” she continued. “Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Jenna and Channing, also 37, first met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up. They married in Malibu in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, who Jenna calls “Evie,” in May 2013. But with their busy schedules in mind, the couple aren’t in a rush to further expand their family.

“I haven’t yet made my decision, and I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way,” the actress told Health. “I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know. … I’m so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.”

Back in December 2016, Jenna told Cosmopolitan that she and Channing “definitely have a very happy and healthy” sex life, describing it as “primal” and “earthy.”

