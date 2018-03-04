Jenna Fischer is just like Us — she gets starstruck when running into fellow celebrities!

The Office alum, 43, was in Kyoto, Japan, when she crossed paths with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who were walking in the lobby of the hotel Fischer was staying at.

Fischer shared a photo of the famous sisters walking past her on Saturday, March 3, captioning it, “We found the Kardashians. At our hotel. I think they were checking out as we were checking in. So crazy. #kyoto.” In the pic, the reality stars are dressed casually and looking at their phones. There is also a glimpse of a person with long, blonde hair in the photo walking ahead of Kourtney, who may have been Khloé Kardashian.

The sighting inspired Fischer to stage a mini photo shoot where she channeled her “inner Kardashian,” using a photo of Kourtney as inspiration. She captioned the pic, in which she poses seductively while looking at the camera, “I had to,” before hashtagging it #twins, #samehotel and #manyfilters.

As previously reported, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé are currently in Japan enjoying a girl’s trip before the Strong Looks Better Naked author gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloé, who is eight months pregnant, faced criticism for traveling so far away while nearing the end of her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Kim also came under fire for embarking on the Asian getaway and leaving her third child, Chicago West — delivered via a surrogate on January 15 — just weeks after the child’s arrival.

The criticism doesn’t look like it affected the sisters’ trip either way: all three have been seemingly enjoying being tourists while on vacation, snapping photos and sharing them to their social media accounts.

