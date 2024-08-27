Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jenna Ortega Responds to Rumor She Dated Johnny Depp: ‘I Don’t Know That Person’

By
Jenna Ortega Responds to Johnny Depp Dating Rumor
Jenna Ortega Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega is speaking out about the rumor she was dating Johnny Depp.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star addressed the speculation that first set social media alight last summer in a video interview with BuzzFeed published on Monday, August 26.

Asked about the “craziest rumor” she’s heard about herself, Ortega said: “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It’s so insane to me. I never said anything like that.”

“I thought that that was pretty hilarious. I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny…’ and I laughed because I don’t know that person,” Ortega, 21, added.

Johnny Depps Romantic History Amber Heard Winona Ryder Kate Moss More

Related: Johnny Depp’s Romantic History: Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and More

Celebrity Instagram account DeuxMoi first linked the Wednesday star to Depp, 61, last summer. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s representative denied the rumor.

Jenna Ortega Responds to Johnny Depp Dating Rumor
Johnny Depp Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her,” Depp’s rep told NME in August 2023. “He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumous that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Depp and Ortega are, however, both collaborators of Tim Burton, who directs Ortega in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. Ortega plays Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz. Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara also reprise their roles from the 1988 cult classic.

Winona Ryder Never Pictured Her Beetlejuice Character as a Mom
Jenna Ortega as Astrid and Winona Ryder as Lydia in ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’ Warner Bros. Pictures

Ortega recently revealed how Keaton scared her on set while in full costume as Betelgeuse.

“He came up behind me,” Ortega explained on the Wednesday, August 21, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder and I turned around and it was a jump scare for sure. He was like, ‘Oh hey, I’m Michael,’ and he had molds peeling off his face.”

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off!

Deal of the Day

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off! View Deal

“I played it cool. And then it was cool until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup because I introduced myself again because I forgot that I had already met him,” she said.

Everything to Know About a Potential Season 2 of 'Wednesday'

Related: Everything to Know About Season 2 of Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Ortega called Keaton “the coolest” and said she was grateful for the chance to appear in the movie.

“Never in my wildest dreams. I just never could have anticipated something like that happening,” she gushed. “Lydia is the coolest character on the planet. Just everything about it, I was terrified.”

In this article

Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Bio Page

Jenna Ortega
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Ups and Downs Through the Years- Divorce, Defamation Lawsuit and More 139 Johnny Depp in Munich, Germany - 13 Jul 2022

Johnny Depp

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!