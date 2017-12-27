For most of last fall, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux were weekend lovers. While the pair filmed separate projects in September, a source close to Aniston says the 48-year-old “would fly to New York” from Atlanta to be with her man, in town filming upcoming Netflix series Maniac with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. The pal adds the pair “also spent time together in Austin,” in recent months.

But when shooting wrapped on Aniston’s flick Dumplin’, she headed for sunshine instead of extending her Big Apple stays. And despite the recent rumors of an impending split, an insider says the time apart, “doesn’t mean they are getting divorced or having problems.” The couple (who wed in 2015) simply “do their own thing a lot of the time,” reveals the source. “She prefers L.A. He has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning and decided it wasn’t an issue. It doesn’t mean they’re splitting up.”

Theroux may love the East Coast, but there’s no place like home for the holidays. By December 21, a source revealed, the 46-year-old Leftovers actor and his love had reunited to spend Christmas together at their Bel Air home. From there, they plan to ring in the New Year with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “They are both independent people and don’t spend every minute together,” says the Aniston pal. “But there is a ton of love and laughter between them.” And as for the whisperings: “They don’t let all speculation get to them.”

