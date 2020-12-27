Jennifer Aniston became a trending topic on Twitter on Saturday, December 26, after she shared a photo of her new Christmas tree ornament.

The Friends alum, 51, posted a pic on her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day that showed her holding a simple round wooden ornament engraved with the words “Our first pandemic 2020.”

“I love this! Thanks Jennifer Aniston for having a sense of humor!” one fan tweeted along with the pic.

But another wrote, “Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af” and added, “cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!”

“This was clearly meant with humor,” another person wrote. “Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive.”

“Imagine having the energy to be mad at Jennifer Aniston for having an ornament lolllll 2020 needs to chill,” another tweet read.

“Stop trying to cancel Jennifer Aniston it’s not gonna happen,” a fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Not yall trying to cancel F–KING JENNIFER ANISTON- my guy, the ornament was a JOKE. she’s been expressing her actual feelings towards the pandemic, promoting masks, staying home, not holding big gatherings, etc. but nope she’s apparently anti it? nah i cant with cancel culture.”

“jennifer aniston is the most unproblematic woman, leave her alone,” another fan tweeted, while another added, “Nothing will ever make me unstan jennifer aniston sorry.”

Others admitted that they also bought similarly themed ornaments this year and one person pointed out that “those that forget the past are doomed to repeat it.”

The Horrible Bosses star has not publicly responded to the social media controversy, but earlier this year, she shared a photo of herself with a face mask on Instagram and asked everyone to wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” the Morning Show star wrote on June 30. “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask,” she concluded, “and encourage those around you to do the same.”