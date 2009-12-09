Jennifer Garner: I Felt “So Fat and Huge and Ugly” Pregnant

For Halloween 2008, Ben Affleck may have had to answer the dreaded question from wife Jennifer Garner: "Does this outfit make me look fat?" At the time, Garner was seven months pregnant with their second daughter, Seraphina (born in January 2009). Garner's Halloween outfit: "a furry dog" to match the costume of their daughter Violet, now 4 (mother and daughter went as Fred and Ted, pooches from a children's book with the same title). Garner tells W magazine that she felt "so fat and huge and ugly" that day.

Which is why for Halloween 2009, Garner avoided dressing up altogether while her daughters and Affleck portrayed characters from the Little Mermaid: Violet was Ariel, Seraphim was fishy friend Flounder, and Affleck was Ariel's dad Triton, King of the Sea.

Costumes or not, Garner is a hands-on mother who even makes her own baby food, she tells W. "I tell myself, just give her a jar of food and forget about it! Don't be so precious! But it's so easy–I just puree and freeze," she says.

Although she's made time for some film work, the actress says the past year or so has been more or less about full-time motherhood. Her schedule: "Getting the kids up and fed, getting one to school, getting the other down for a nap, going to the grocery store, picking one up from school, getting the other one down for another nap, cooking dinner."

"I live my life at these two extremes," she says. "I'm either a full-time stay-at-home mom or a full-time actress.”

She and Affleck, 37, were married in June 2005, when Garner was three months pregnant with Violet. We were together a year, and we just started breeding,” she jokes. "We were like, 'Let's have a baby!' And eight days later…"

