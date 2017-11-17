Jennifer Hudson’s ex-fiancé, David Otunga, plans to fight for primary custody of their son David Jr., 8, Us Weekly can confirm. The former pro wrestler released a statement on Thursday, November 16, following the news that the couple has split after 10 years.

As previously reported, the Oscar winner, 36, requested and received a protective order against Otunga, 37. “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for the singer told Us on Thursday. “Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

In response, Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement. “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute,” Rizzo told Us.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” the statement continued. “Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

The American Idol alum and Otunga got engaged in 2008 and welcomed David Jr. in 2009.

