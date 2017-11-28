Not the nicest. Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she is hardly on her best behavior around fans in order to avoid uncomfortable encounters.

“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude,” the Passengers actress, 27, said during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series on Tuesday, November 28. “I turn into a huge a-hole. That’s the only way of defending myself.”

The Oscar winner explained that comedians have trouble masking their personalities with a facade because people “just assume they’re your best friend.”

Lawrence elaborated by touching on her famed friendship with Amy Schumer. “I take my dog to the park all the time, to Central Park. As soon as I meet [Amy] in the park, we’re f–ked,” the Joy star revealed.

The Hunger Games alum hasn’t shied away from speaking about the importance of maintaining her space. In November 2016, the American Hustle star told Vanity Fair that forgoing her privacy is an unfortunate side effect of fame. “You might think you know me, but when you approach me, you’re a total stranger to me, and I’m scared,” said Lawrence, whose naked photos were stolen and posted online in 2014. “I get very protective of my space. It took me a long time to be able to do that. But if I’m eating dinner, and somebody comes up, and a flash goes off from someone’s iPhone camera, I am really rude to that person. Then other people at the restaurant will see me and be like, ‘Oh damn, I don’t want to do that.’ Privacy is a full-time job, and I work very hard at it.”

Lawrence also opened up about protecting her personal life during an interview with the French magazine Madame Figaro in September 2015. “I realized that whatever I do, at any level, I would lose a part of my private life,” she said at the time. “For each ‘everyday’ photo published, I generally spent three hours playing cat and mouse with photographers.”

