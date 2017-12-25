Jennifer Lawrence visited a children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on Christmas Eve.

The Oscar winner, 27, has made an annual holiday visit to Norton Children’s Hospital for the past five years, helping to cheer up young patients and their families who are spending the holiday in the medical facility.

In photos shared on the hospital’s social media accounts, the Hunger Games actress wore a black top and check shirt as she posed with staff and patients.

“Louisville’s own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children’s today to visit with patients, families, and staff,” the caption read. “This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!”

In 2016, Lawrence donated $2 million to create the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The 14-bed unit will offer space for families to stay with their children who are recovering from heart procedures including open-heart surgery and heart transplants.

“My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital,” she said in a press release at the time. “Their strength and courage is inspiring.”

She also challenged people to match her donation, asking “everyone to give whatever they can to raise an additional $2 million to help.”

That’s not the only giving the star has been doing over the holidays. She also gave her bestie Kris Jenner a gag present for Christmas. “My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH,” Jenner captioned a photo of a toy car. “My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited.”

