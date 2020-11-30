Jennifer Lawrence’s Family’s Summer Camp Burned Down in ‘Horrible Fire’

Jennifer Lawrence‘s family is reeling after a “horrible fire” ravaged the kids’ summer camp that they run in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,” Camp Hi-Ho announced in a post on its Facebook page on Saturday, November 29. “We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes.”

“We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us,” the post continued. “God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”

Several people commented on the post, with one writing, “This is so sad. The barn is always my girls favorite part of camp. I’m so sorry you lost the barn but grateful no people or animals were harmed. You have a lot of people who love this place, let the community know how we can help!”

TMZ reports that the Hunger Games star’s brother, Blaine Lawrence, who owns and directs the camp, sent an email to parents of past campers and explained that the barn housed his office, stalls for their horses and an indoor riding area, a rock wall, native wildlife display, arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

According to the outlet, Blaine asked for donations to get the camp back up and running for summer 2021 and noted that a lot of areas weren’t damaged by the fire, including an outdoor sports court, archery range, tree fort, pet barn, hen house, lake area, animal pastures and riding trails.

Jennifer, 30, spoke about Camp Hi-Ho in April 2015 during an interview with Fox 5 and joked that her Silver Linings Playbook costar Bradley Cooper kept saying he was going to show up one summer to work there.

“Bradley has been saying for a long time that he’s going to come out and work at the summer camp,” she revealed. “My mom’s like, ‘Come on out, please.’ I keep trying to tell my family, he’s serious, and he won’t tell you when he’s coming. He’s just gonna show up to the camp.”

Jennifer added that the children’s day camp is a place “where kids can do whatever they want. It’s pretty wonderful.”