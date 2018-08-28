Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez narrowly avoided an awkward encounter! The couple enjoyed dinner at the same restaurant as her ex-boyfriend Beau “Casper” Smart.

The Grammy nominee, 49, and the former New York Yankees player, 43, stepped out for a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday, August 27. She kept it casual in a navy tracksuit, while he sported a powder-blue sweater over a white button-down shirt and tan khaki pants.

Smart, 31, arrived solo at the hot spot around the same time. He maintained a low profile by keeping his head down while wearing a a baseball cap with a dark jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Smart, who dated on and off from 2011 to 2016, did not speak nor see each other inside. J. Lo and A-Rod arrived separately, but they left together by sneaking out a back door.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer and her former backup dancer remained friends after their breakup. “Jennifer is, like, phenomenal, phenomenal, phenomenal,” Smart told Us Weekly in March 2017, shortly after her romance with Rodriguez began.

The choreographer approves of the former MLB star, too. “[He’s] an incredibly nice guy,” he told TMZ Sports in May 2017 before calling Rodriguez an “incredible player” and a “legend.” He added, “It’s all respect and love.”

Prior to Smart and Rodriguez, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. They share 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!