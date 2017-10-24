Still going strong! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Monday, October 23, to gush over her boyfriend of several months, Alex Rodriguez.

In the photo, the former New York Yankees player looks down and smiles at Lopez, who is standing with her arms wrapped around him. “You make my heart and soul smile and I ❤️you,” Lopez, 48, wrote. “#missingthis #love#happiness.”

Rodriguez, 42, replied to Lopez’s caption, writing in the comments section: “Ditto,” alongside three heart Emojis.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple are looking to take their relationship to the next level. “Jennifer’s place in New York is on the market,” a source told Us. “Jennifer and Alex are looking at getting a place together in NYC and I think they are looking to buy.”

The insider added: “[Moving in] isn’t the only thing they are looking to do together. They are also looking at businesses they can invest in together.”

Rodriguez gushed about the Grammy nominee last month, revealing the impact that the superstar has had on his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez exclusively told Us at Kia Stinger Runway Racing NY2017. “For them to be around their role model is so cool. Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it. So for them it’s a huge thrill to be around one of the greatest talents.”

Rodriguez has said that the duo’s relationship has worked due to their similar lifestyles. “Our kids get along really well,” Rodriguez told Extra in June, referencing Lopez’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony. “We’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

