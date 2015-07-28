Donnie Wahlberg nearly broke down in tears as he watched Monday, July 27's Bachelorette finale in bed with his wife Jenny McCarthy!

As America tuned in to find out whether Kaitlyn Bristowe would choose Shawn Booth or Nick Viall in the much anticipated finale episode, Hollywood's celebs were also glued to the screen, desperate to discover which fated Bachelor would be sent away empty-handed from the hit reality TV show.

And as McCarthy revealed by sharing a hilarious video of her and hubby Wahlberg snuggled up to watch the show from the comfort of their bedroom, the former New Kids on the Block star was getting really into the moment!

"I don't think I can love my husband anymore than I already do," the former View host captioned the video which showed Wahlberg threatening to cry if Bristowe turned down one of her potential fiances. "#trooper #bachelorette #AfterTheFinalRose," she added.

Of course, in the end (sorry Donnie, don't cry!), Viall was given his marching orders. Have a look at what some other celebs made of the final episode below (and it turns out Wahlberg wasn't the only male reduced to tears by the emotional moments!).

Me watching the Bachelorette finale: pic.twitter.com/zK4eA4SvrI — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 28, 2015

Nick is wearing too many prayer bead bracelets for me to take him seriously as a human. #Bachelorette — Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets) July 28, 2015

Shawn! Duh!! Lol RT @MalloryWilson3: Wonder which Bachelorette team @JessieJDecker is on???!!!! — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) July 27, 2015

After a long day of training, writing, recording a song for the first time since I was 17, and the bachelorette I am READY. FOR. BED. NIGHT???? — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 28, 2015

The #Bachelorette finale. So. many. questions. Most importantly, was that the world's lowest couch. WAS IT!?! — Brittany Snow (@Brittanysnow) July 28, 2015

