A trip down memory lane. Jensen Ackles shared memories of his time on the set of Dawson’s Creek, and he had only good things to say about his journey to Capeside.

The Supernatural alum, 43, joined the beloved teen drama in the show’s sixth and final season, which aired from 2002 to 2003. “By the time I got there in season 6, everybody had kind of found their foothold,” the Texas native recalled during the Tuesday, January 18, episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “The rocky aspects of on-set dating had kind of settled. Everybody knew their place, and so it was a little more settled.”

When host Michael Rosenbaum asked Ackles which members of the cast he was closest to, the Boys actor had only praise for his former costars. “Josh [Jackson] and I hung out quite a bit,” he recalled. “Kerr Smith was great.”

Ackles noted that he didn’t work much with James Van Der Beek, but said he was “very nice,” and “Katie [Holmes] was very sweet.” There was one cast member, however, who was a bit harder to win over.

“[Michelle Williams] wasn’t overly welcoming,” the Days of Our Lives star explained. “She was more of an introvert. You had to earn her respect a little bit.”

Ackles had most of his scenes with the Oscar nominee, 41, but at first, she wasn’t that interested in making conversation. “We’d go back to the cast chairs, and she’d just bury herself in a book,” he told Rosenbaum, 49. “She never got mixed up in the drama that was on that set.”

Though the duo didn’t become friends right away, things got easier after the Blue Valentine actress invited Ackles to meet her at a record store on one of their days off. Once they arrived, the Emmy winner took charge, tossing CDs by bands including the Shins and Spoon into his basket.

“She was like, ‘OK there you go. That’s me,'” Ackles recalled. “It was her olive branch. ‘If you wanted to get to know me, this is what I do. This is the avenue to know me.'”

The Rust star completed his audio homework that night, and when he returned to set the next day, he and Williams had “wonderful conversations.”

Ackles, who starred with Rosenbaum on Smallville, also discussed his time on the short-lived series Dark Angel, which featured Jessica Alba. Though he and the Sin City actress, 40, are friendly now, he claimed that she “didn’t make it easy” for him when they worked together.

“I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead,” he said, describing their issues as “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do.”

Eventually, he noted, they developed a “mutual respect” for each other. “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,” Ackles said. “If she walked in, we’d be all hugs.”