‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Goes Viral After Mistaking Scott Hamilton for Fellow Olympian Mary Lou Retton

By
One Jeopardy! contestant didn’t exactly win gold with her Olympic answer.

While appearing on the Thursday, February 22 episode of the long-running game show, participant Deb Bilodeau surprised viewers with her misidentification of one Team USA figure skater.

It all started when host Ken Jennings read a clue from the category “40 Years Ago, 1984.”

“At the Winter Olympics,” Jennings said as a photo of Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton appeared on the screen, “this American won gold with a four and a half minute program that featured multiple triple jumps.”

Amy Schneider competes on Jeopardy

After Bilodeau quickly buzzed in, she guessed the individual was fellow Olympic skater Mary Lou Retton. But when the correct answer was revealed, the contestant immediately covered her mouth, laughed and said sorry.

‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral for Mistaking Scott Hamilton for Fellow Olympian Mary Lou Retton
“Apologies to Scott Hamilton,” she said later in the show. “I did lose my glasses the day before I came down here. My boyfriend was trying to get me to buy glasses here, so that’s that.”

In Bilodeau’s defense, she was spotted wearing glasses in previous episodes. And for anyone doubting her intelligence, Bilodeau’s mistake didn’t stop her from winning the episode and securing her a spot in the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

As the clip began to go viral on social media, Hamilton, 65, playfully proved Bilodeau couldn’t skate past this error.

While sharing the moment via his Instagram Stories, Hamilton wrote “maybe next time” with the tears of joy emoji.

After winning gold at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Sarajevo, Hamilton retired from international competition. He remained busy by performing in shows, providing broadcast commentary to figure skating competitions and working with the Special Olympics.

Much of his post-skating life, however, has been dedicated to his Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which helps raise money for cancer research.

Who Is Mike Richards? 5 Things to Know About the Producer Who Became 'Jeopardy' Host

In a recent interview, Hamilton – who survived testicular cancer in 1997 – confirmed he is facing his third benign brain tumor. This time, however, he has decided to forego treatment.

“When they gave me the diagnosis, they said, ’It’s back,’” Hamilton told People on Wednesday, February 21, recalling the moment in 2016 when he learned that a pituitary tumor in his brain had returned. “They brought in this guy, a really young, talented surgeon, and he said, ‘We could do the surgery again. It’d be complicated, but we’ve got really talented people here that we could bring in, and I know we could pull it off if that’s an option for you.’”

Portrait of happy woman with healthy, natural curly hair

While the retired figure skater isn’t ruling out treatment down the line, he is trying to enjoy the present and make a difference in the lives of other patients.

“I’m mostly trying to be in the moment and taking all the information and do the right thing when the time comes,” he said. “I never would’ve thought to dream that one day I would found a cancer organization that’s actually going to have impact and save lives.”

