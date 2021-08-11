The answer is … Mike Richards! After more than eight months with various celebrity guest hosts, Jeopardy! finally found its new host following the death of Alex Trebek.

In August 2021, the famed game show — which premiered in 1984 — announced that Richards and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik would split the hosting duties. Richards is also an executive producer on the show.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” Ravi Ahuja, Sony Pictures chairman, said in a statement. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”

While Richards will host the syndicated game show, Bialik will be responsible for the primetime specials and spinoff shows, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship.

The official hosting announcement came less than one year after Trebek died at age 80 in November 2020. He had been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Following Trebek’s passing, Richards shared a heartfelt statement about the “enormous loss” to the Jeopardy! family.

“Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy! was an incredible honor,” the longtime producer shared at the time. “His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever.”

Days before Sony Pictures Television confirmed the new Jeopardy! hosts, Variety reported that Richards was in “advanced negotiations” to take over the gig. A spokesperson from Sony Pictures told the publication that “discussions were ongoing with several potential candidates,” seemingly hinting at the show’s possible hosts.

Richards, for his part, responded to the rumors with a letter to the Jeopardy! staff.

“It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing,” he wrote ahead of the announcement, per screenshots of the email shared via social media. “As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized.”

Scroll down to learn more about one of the new Jeopardy! hosts: