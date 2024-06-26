Jeremy Allen White Plans to Sing in Bruce Springsteen Movie

Jeremy Allen White is trading in his chef’s apron for a microphone.

The Bear star is hoping to do his own singing when he plays the legendary Bruce Springsteen in the new 20th Century Studios movie, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

“We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best,” White told Variety on Tuesday, June 25, at the season 3 premiere of The Bear in Los Angeles.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to explore Springsteen’s life and career at the time of making his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska.

White, 33, hasn’t yet met with Springsteen but told Variety that they have exchanged some words.

“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” White said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.”

Springsteen is expected to be involved in the movie in some capacity, per an announcement shared via his website in April.

Deliver Me From Nowhere will be written and directed by Scott Cooper, who previously helmed Crazy Heart and The Pale Blue Eye. it is based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 nonfiction book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

“I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more,” Cooper said in a statement in April. “Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film.”

“Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music. Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book – we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job,” Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau, added.

Next up for White is season 3 of The Bear. All 10 episodes will premiere on Wednesday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu.