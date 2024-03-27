Jeremy Allen White might be trading in his chef’s knives for a harmonica.

Allen White, 33, is in talks to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming film, according to Variety.

The film, called Deliver Me From Nowhere, is an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ 2023 book of the same name, which chronicles the making of Springsteen’s album Nebraska.

Scott Cooper, best known for writing and directing 2009’s Crazy Heart and directing 2015’s Black Mass, is also in talks to write and direct. Official deals for Allen White and Cooper are still pending.

The movie would mark Allen White’s first film role since playing Kerry Von Erich in 2023’s The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson.

Allen White would likely film Deliver Me From Nowhere after completing production on seasons 3 and 4 of The Bear, which are currently filming back-to-back.

Season 3 of the FX drama, which earned Allen White an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in January, is set to premiere in June.

Allen White has also earned two Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, including one for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, for his work on The Bear as Carmy Berzatto.

Nebraska, released in 1982, marked a seminal moment in Springsteen’s career. A stripped-down, critically acclaimed record, it ranked No. 150 in Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of the Top 500 Albums of All Time.

The movie title is taken from a lyric in the song “State Trooper,” the album’s sixth track.

What made the Nebraska era even more paramount is what came after. Springsteen, now 74, released Born in the U.S.A. two years later, which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and catapulted Springsteen into a new level of superstardom.

Recently, Springsteen got candid about being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease in September 2023, which caused The Boss to take six months away from touring.

“You sing with your diaphragm,” Springsteen explained to SiriusXM’s E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo in an interview that aired Thursday, March 21. “My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn’t sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems.”

Fortunately, Springsteen has been able to recover and make a triumphant return to the road, with tour dates stretching across the globe until the end of the year.