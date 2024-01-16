Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Jeremy Allen White Gives Shout-Out to Daughters During Emmys Acceptance Speech: ‘For You’

By and
Jeremy Allen white Wins Best Lead Actor in a Comedy at Emmy Awards
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White took home the 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series on Monday, January 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles — and made the moment about his family

“I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all. I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, it set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [creators] Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo,” White, 32, shared during his speech. “The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a space and stage with. My parents. I love you, thank you for your support.”

The Bear actor then seemingly addressed his divorce from Addison Timlin last year.

“Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in this past year, you know who you are,” he added. “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself. I love you. And Ezer and Dolores, I love you so much. This is for you.”

Emmy Awards 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals 540 Laverne Cox

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2023 Emmy Awards

Allen was nominated alongside Bill Hader for Barry, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso. 

Jeremy Allen white Wins Best Lead Actor in a Comedy at Emmy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

White — who received his first Emmy nomination for his lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear — bested nearly the same group of nominees at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, taking home the Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy trophy.

“I love this show,” White, 32, shared on stage while accepting his award. “I love you guys so much. I must have done something right in this life to be in your company.”

Sudeikis, 48, has had a hot streak at the Emmys, winning in multiple categories at the 2021 and 2022 ceremonies for his work on Ted Lasso.

“Thank you,” Sudeikis gushed on stage while accepting the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award in 2022. “I mean, I have sat at home and watched awards shows — my mom loves awards shows — and I always bust people’s balls when they get up here and say, ‘I didn’t think I had a chance [to win].’ And I really didn’t because, like, [it was] an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with. So I’m not overly prepared.”

1408374929_emmy hosts zoom

Related: See Emmy Hosts Through the Years

He continued: “Thank you to my incredible — our incredible — cast, it’s a joy to get to work with you guys. … And thank you so much to the people that watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it. I’m truly, truly surprised and flattered.”

Jeremy Allen white Wins Best Lead Actor in a Comedy at Emmy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Both Hader, 45, and Short, 73, were up for the award in 2022. Short was nominated for playing Oliver Putnam on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Before being defeated by Sudeikis, Short took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for his work on SCTV (Second City Television) in 1983 and Outstanding Variety Special for AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Mel Brooks in 2014. He has received 16 nominations through the years.

Teeth picture

Deal of the Day

Smiles All Around! Get 35% Off the Cavity-Busting Toothbrush Dentists Love View Deal

TV Shows That Never Won Emmys Gilmore Girls The Wire

Related: TV Shows That Surprisingly Never Won a Single Emmy

Hader, meanwhile, previously collected two trophies in the category for his performance on Barry in 2018 and 2019. (He previously won Outstanding Animated Program for South Park at the 2009 Emmys and has received 29 nominations overall throughout his career.)

Monday’s ceremony marked Segel’s first Emmy nomination for his role as Jimmy in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, which debuted in January 2023. His costar Jessica Williams also earned a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!