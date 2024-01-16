Jeremy Allen White took home the 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series on Monday, January 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles — and made the moment about his family

“I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all. I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, it set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [creators] Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo,” White, 32, shared during his speech. “The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a space and stage with. My parents. I love you, thank you for your support.”

The Bear actor then seemingly addressed his divorce from Addison Timlin last year.

“Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in this past year, you know who you are,” he added. “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself. I love you. And Ezer and Dolores, I love you so much. This is for you.”

Allen was nominated alongside Bill Hader for Barry, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso.

White — who received his first Emmy nomination for his lead role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in The Bear — bested nearly the same group of nominees at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, taking home the Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy trophy.

“I love this show,” White, 32, shared on stage while accepting his award. “I love you guys so much. I must have done something right in this life to be in your company.”

Sudeikis, 48, has had a hot streak at the Emmys, winning in multiple categories at the 2021 and 2022 ceremonies for his work on Ted Lasso.

“Thank you,” Sudeikis gushed on stage while accepting the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award in 2022. “I mean, I have sat at home and watched awards shows — my mom loves awards shows — and I always bust people’s balls when they get up here and say, ‘I didn’t think I had a chance [to win].’ And I really didn’t because, like, [it was] an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with. So I’m not overly prepared.”

He continued: “Thank you to my incredible — our incredible — cast, it’s a joy to get to work with you guys. … And thank you so much to the people that watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it. I’m truly, truly surprised and flattered.”

Both Hader, 45, and Short, 73, were up for the award in 2022. Short was nominated for playing Oliver Putnam on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Before being defeated by Sudeikis, Short took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for his work on SCTV (Second City Television) in 1983 and Outstanding Variety Special for AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Mel Brooks in 2014. He has received 16 nominations through the years.

Hader, meanwhile, previously collected two trophies in the category for his performance on Barry in 2018 and 2019. (He previously won Outstanding Animated Program for South Park at the 2009 Emmys and has received 29 nominations overall throughout his career.)

Monday’s ceremony marked Segel’s first Emmy nomination for his role as Jimmy in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, which debuted in January 2023. His costar Jessica Williams also earned a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.