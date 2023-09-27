Bruce Springsteen is postponing all of his remaining 2023 tour dates due to his ongoing recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” a statement shared via Springsteen’s official Instagram page on Wednesday, September 27, began.

The statement then explained that postponed dates will be “announced next week,” and that those unable to attend the rescheduled shows will have an opportunity to request a refund.

The post also included a message from Springsteen, 74, himself: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Springsteen previously postponed all of his September shows before making the call to take the rest of the year off from touring. Last month, the musician postponed two August Philadelphia performances at the last minute. A statement shared via Springsteen’s social media at the time noted that the singer had “taken ill,” but did not specify his illness.

Springsteen’s interrupted tour kicked off in February in Tampa, Florida, marking his first time on the road since The River Tour six years ago. One month later, Springsteen postponed several shows due to sickness before resuming the 28-stop U.S. leg and then traveling across the pond for 31 shows in Europe. The second half of the tour began in Chicago in August.

Despite his recent health struggles, Springsteen has long been known as someone who’s stayed in peak physical condition as he ages. (The “Dancing in the Dark” artist has a reputation for high-energy performances that can last more than four hours.)

While discussing the secret to his vitality during a 2021 appearance on Tim McGraw’s Beyond the Influence Radio show, Springsteen said: “The biggest thing is diet, diet, diet.”

He continued: “I don’t eat too much, and I don’t eat bad food, except for every once in a while when I want to have some fun for myself. So, I think anybody that’s trying to get in shape, exercise is always important of course, but diet is 90 percent of the game.”

Springsteen then emphasized that his exercise regimen is pretty minimal. “I don’t do that much right now,” he said at the time. “I lift a little weight to stay toned. I may get on the treadmill. I walk. I don’t run anymore.”