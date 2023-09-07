Bruce Springsteen is postponing more tour dates due to ongoing illness.

The musician, 73, took to social media on Wednesday, September 6, to reveal he’s suffering from peptic ulcer disease. He announced that his September performances are on hold as doctors have advised him to take the month off to rest and treat the illness.

“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY,” the statement read. “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Springsteen continued by apologizing for the cancelation and promised to return to fans as quickly as he can.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he wrote. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Springsteen’s latest postponements come after the singer revealed that an unspecified illness would prevent him from performing at his Pennsylvania concerts in August. The shows were later pushed back to August 21 and 23, 2024.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the singer’s social media statement read at the time. “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Springsteen will have more than one month to recuperate. He is already scheduled to have October off and his next tour date is listed as November 3 in Vancouver, British Columbia. He will then tour through Canada before heading to the west coast, wrapping up his final string of shows in San Francisco on December 12.

This tour marks Springsteen’s first time on the road since The River Tour six years ago. He announced the series of concerts in 2020 in support of his 20th album, Letter to You, but was forced to delay the event twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour eventually kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. One month later, Springsteen postponed several of his shows due to sickness before continuing the 28-stop U.S. leg. He then traveled across the pond for 31 additional shows in Europe before the second U.S. leg kicked off in Chicago in August.

Springsteen isn’t the only musician who has recently been forced to cancel shows due to health issues. Last month, Luke Bryan called off three concerts in three days, while fellow country star Morgan Wallen canceled six weeks of shows on his One Night at a Time tour in May, citing vocal cord trauma and a torn lat muscle. Wallen was later cleared to perform after a six-week vocal break.