Bruce Springsteen won’t be seen on the streets of Philadelphia just yet.

The musician, 73, announced on Wednesday, August 16, that an unspecified illness will prevent him from performing at his upcoming concerts in Pennsylvania later this week.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the singer’s official social media accounts read. “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

This marks Springsteen’s first time on the road since The River Tour six years ago. He announced the series of concerts in 2020 in support of his 20th album, Letter to You, but was forced to delay the event twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour eventually kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. One month later, Springsteen postponed several of his shows due to sickness before continuing the 28-stop U.S. leg before traveling across the pond for 31 additional shows in Europe. The second half of the tour commenced in Chicago earlier this month.

Springsteen isn’t the only musician who has recently been forced to cancel shows due to health issues. Earlier this month, Luke Bryan called off three concerts in three days.

“This is such a frustrating weekend,” Bryan, 47, tweeted on August 6, of having to cancel his performance that day at the Watershed Music Festival. “‘Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still. This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya – Luke.”

The American Idol judge, who is currently on the road for his Country on Tour dates, also dropped out of the Washington State country music festival on August 4 and was unable to perform at his show in Boise, Idaho, on August 5.

Another country star, Morgan Wallen, canceled six weeks of shows on his One Night at a Time world tour in May due to ongoing health problems.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it: I got some bad news from [my] doctors,” Wallen, 29, told his fans in an Instagram video at the time. “After 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinsured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Wallen also shared that he “tore my lat [muscle] while we were in Australia” and has been “trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is gonna help me get that back right as well.”

Wallen was later cleared to perform after the six-week vocal break.