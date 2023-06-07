Making a triumphant return. Morgan Wallen is getting ready to perform again after a break caused by vocal fold trauma.

“The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back,” the country singer, 29, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself on Tuesday, June 6 Wallen, whose next scheduled tour date is June 22 in Chicago, did not specify when he will perform again.

Earlier this year, the “Last Night” singer surprised fans when he canceled a concert minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news,” Wallen explained via Instagram Story in April. “There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

He continued: “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.”

While there was speculation that he ditched the show after partying in Mississippi, Wallen denied the claims. One month later, the Tennessee native confirmed he would be hitting pause on performances amid health concerns.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible,” Wallen detailed via Instagram Story in May. “So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do. They don’t want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it’s OK for something like this.”

Wallen went on to say that he was taking the advice of his medical team to prevent further problems, adding, “[The doctors] told me that if I do this the right way that I’ll get back to 100%. They also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is the choice I had to make. I hate it but I love you guys. I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever.”

The “Whiskey Glasses” performer noted that he tore his LAT muscle as well. As a result, Wallen skipped six weeks of scheduled performance dates and wasn’t able to take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards.