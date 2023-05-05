Back on the horse. Morgan Wallen apologized to fans who were impacted by his last-minute concert cancellation as he prepared to return to tour.

“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, [Florida],” the 29-year-old country singer said in a video shared via his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 4. “We are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’m doing a lot better.”

Wallen went on to address those who were expecting to see him perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, last month before he abruptly pulled out of the show. “To everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t,” he explained, adding that his team is “close to having a rescheduled date” for the gig.

“I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight,” the “Whiskey Glasses” crooner concluded. “Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon.”

The Tennessee native hit the stage at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena later that night, and the venue’s social media account uploaded footage of Wallen belting out his hit song “You Proof.”

Wallen’s return comes shortly after concertgoer Brandi Burcham filed a class action lawsuit on April 25 in response to the Voice alum‘s canceled show two days prior. Burcham alleged in court docs that the Missouri venue promised to give refunds, but she had yet to be “issued” her money back.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” she claimed, noting that she filed the suit on behalf of “herself and all other similarly situated.”

The complaint was quickly dismissed without prejudice. “Refunds were issued yesterday by the venue, and those credits will hit the customer accounts within 3-5 days which is standard procedure,” a rep for Wallen told Us Weekly.

Fans were up in arms after the “Last Night” artist dropped out of his April 23 concert minutes before he was set to go on stage. He explained in an Instagram Story video at the time that he was “on doctor-ordered vocal rest” after “losing my voice” during the previous night’s set. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing,” he said.

The controversy continued when a fan’s TikTok video of a security guard claiming Wallen was “too drunk” to perform went viral. Best Crowd Management went on to address the speculation with a social media statement.

“A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the details in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details,” the company’s message read.

The “Thought You Should Know” singer has faced several ups and downs over the years and revealed to Extra in November 2022 that he’d been performing “mostly in a sober state of mind.” Wallen, who shares 2-year-old son Indigo with ex KT Smith, added that he wanted to be a role model for his little boy.

“I’m going to just try to teach him to be grateful for the things that really matter,” he said. “He’ll grow up in a way that I didn’t, just because of me and who I am. I didn’t really have a whole lot growing up, so I got to learn the importance of just values, and I just hope I can really instill in him the same that my parents did.”