Morgan Wallen is being sued by a fan after he canceled a concert in Mississippi at the last minute.

A class action lawsuit was filed by concertgoer Brandi Burcham on Tuesday, April 25, after Wallen, 29, pulled out of the performance two days prior. Burcham stated in court documents that the venue promised refunds, however, she had yet to be “issued” her money back ahead of the complaint.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” the plaintiff added before noting that she filed the lawsuit on behalf of “herself and all other similarly situated” by the canceled show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice shortly after it was filed. “Refunds were issued yesterday by the venue, and those credits will hit the customer accounts within 3-5 days which is standard procedure,” Wallen’s rep told Us in a statement.

The country singer originally faced backlash after he pulled out of his performance minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news,” Wallen explained via Instagram Story on Sunday. “There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

He continued: “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.”

As a result of the health issue, Wallen rescheduled a trio of concerts planned for Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska in the upcoming days. After the canceled event, an attendee shared a TikTok video on Monday, April 24, where a security guard claimed the performer was allegedly “too drunk” to take the stage.

That same day, Best Crowd Management addressed the speculation about The Voice alum’s condition. “A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the details in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details,” read a statement via their Instagram Story.

The Tennessee native has had his fair share of drama over the years. In October 2020, videos surfaced of him partying without a face mask and kissing multiple women amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Wallen issued an apology after his planned performance on Saturday Night Live was pulled. “I’m in New York City, in a hotel room. I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” he said via Instagram. “I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and that have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this.”

The “Wasted on You” songwriter sparked controversy again when a video of him saying the N-word was published online in February 2021. Wallen ultimately was banned from several awards shows and faced a brief suspension from his record label.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said via a statement at the time. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen, who shares 2-year-old son Indigo with ex KT Smith, later opened up about how being a father helped him “grow” in the aftermath of the scandal.

“I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” he told Entertainment Tonight about rebuilding his image. “Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for kind of put things into perspective for me, so, I just didn’t really have a choice.”